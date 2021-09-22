His words were stern, they were magisterial, they were no-nonsense, they were of great significance.

I speak of course of Paul Keating's op-ed in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this morning (I will die in a ditch before I call them Nine papers) -- Joe Biden also gave a speech at the UN or something -- which marks the first clear and declarative statement against our return to being a junior member of the white imperial Anglosphere in the Asian century.

Aside from Keating, there has been pretty much crickets, apart from somewhat less powerful voices, such as myself, Vanguard -- the Communist Party of Australia (Marxist-Leninist) paper -- and Green Left. Strange times, strange times...