One person's terrorist is another's freedom fighter, the cliché goes.

While the union movement is divided over the Andrews government's vaccine mandate in the construction industry and its decision to shut the industry down for widespread non-compliance with public health orders, it's unanimous in its condemnation of this week's violent protests in Melbourne directed at the CFMMEU, the Andrews government and pretty much anyone else nearby.

The ACTU supports the mandate and the shutdown, while the CFMMEU opposes the mandate and insists much of vaccine hesitancy among construction workers is due to confusion over AstraZeneca and the lack of a vaccination information campaign from the government (at least the union put its money where its mouth is and funded its own media campaign).