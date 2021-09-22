This article is part one in a series. For the full series, go here.
Some readers may find aspects of this article distressing.
Across Australia, tens of thousands of people — most elderly, some living with disabilities — have aspects of their lives controlled by the state.
Public guardians are appointed when people are deemed unable to make decisions for themselves, and can decide where these people live, who can visit them and what medical care they receive. In some states, guardianship orders define what specific decisions a public guardian can make, while in other states orders are broader. These orders are time-limited and are periodically reviewed. Nearly 14,000 Australians are currently under a guardianship order.
Then there are public trustees. They decide where these people’s money should be invested and what personal items should be sold — and charge astronomical fees for doing so. State public trustees manage nearly $15 billion in assets and consistently make a profit for their services, representing more than 47,000 Australians.
The story is complex. Guardianship orders are there to protect the vulnerable. Representatives of the state — supposedly as a last resort — act as an administrator for someone’s finances and care in order to protect them from physical and financial abuse and neglect if there is no one else to do so.
But victims of the system have accused state governments of profiteering, using clients as cash cows. They say they and their loved ones have been forced into state custody and put into aged care, their wishes disregarded, their contact with family cut and their homes sold.
In many cases, people are worse off under state management, with poor returns on their investment and little help accessing payments they’re entitled to.
Crikey has interviewed a dozen families affected by guardianship orders across the country and corresponded with several others. As well we have spoken to 13 academics, five lawyers, three advocates, one private investigator, have contacted tribunal and state representatives, and spoken to several anonymous sources working within hospitals and state trustee and guardianship offices.
Almost all the families’ stories are the same: they or their family member goes to hospital for what the family says is a minor injury. Then a hospital representative or social worker applies for a referral for a guardianship order implemented by state tribunals.
The hearings increasingly happen at a patient’s bedside, and many people Crikey spoke to were unaware of their ramifications.
Hospitals have an incentive to apply for guardianship orders: the public guardian can place people in residential aged care, reducing state hospital costs. Some of those Crikey spoke to didn’t ever go home after being admitted.
The tribunal can also decide to appoint the public trustee to manage a person’s finances. In some cases, this means denying them access to funds to pay for a lawyer to fight the guardianship order.
The public trustee charges high fees, often thousands each year for minimal services. Some invoices sighted by Crikey lack details of what people are being charged for, and internal documents show the offices have “strategic plans” and objectives to deliver a surplus “required to enable sustainable reinvestment that supports current and future business objectives”.
There is little regulation over the fees which often supersede what a solicitor could legally charge. In some states, profits from investments do not go to the client.
Revoking a guardianship order is rare and difficult, and many families spend thousands on legal fees trying to get their loved ones out of state hands.
One of the cases Crikey has investigated is so concerning that representatives of the Disability Council International in Geneva became involved, calling for the Queensland government to launch criminal investigations.
In this series, Crikey investigates, step by step, exactly how the state can seize control of a person — and how people’s bank accounts are drained in the process.
To read more pieces in this series, go here.
For legal reasons, please don’t identify yourself or others under guardianship or financial administration in the comments.
I’m very grateful to Crikey for this investigation. I’ve wondered how well guardianship and the public trustee systems work in Australia, vaguely hoping that the typical lack of any reports in the news was an indication all was well, rather than a consequence of no interest from news media in this rather unglamorous area. It’s about time somebody lifted the lid and began poking around.
It’s well known in legal circles that the appointment of the public trustee is disastrously expensive for the estate but unfortunately the message has not reached the general public. I am heartened that Crikey and others are starting to shine a light on the darkness.
Things must have changed a great deal. In the 1970s I worked for a Public Trustee and I can assure you our fees were staggeringly minimal compared with the legal profession.
I would love the next article to include some actual comparative hard numbers rather than spout hyperbolic adjectives.
Having read all the articles on this subject published today my first reaction is horror that the system has a clear and powerful financial incentive to take complete control of people’s lives at any opportunity and keep them alive only long enough to strip them of all their assets. In addition it is protected from any independent scrutiny, operating with full legal protection behind closed doors. Of course such a system is going to result in cases of abuse. How could it not?
It is worth pointing out, in Victoria at least, a family members, or members,can apply to VCAT for a guardianship and adminsitration order and have family members appointed. You will need support from the individual;s doctors, and the individual’s consent if they are capable. It is cheap, you don’t need lawyers and the lead time for a hearing is about a month.. Once appointed the family member(s) have full control and the public trustee would never be involved.