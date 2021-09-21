A night that viewers almost forgot, except for the two hours of news and current affairs from 6 to 7pm. The Block popped up at 7.30pm with 1.14 million and was the most watched non-news program on the night, followed by old stager Home and Away with 1.02 million on Seven.

Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten drifted into the national top 10 with 993,000. The Masked Singer, also on Ten, had 784,000 for the performance and 966,000 for the reveal. And Seven’s SAS Australia had 939,000 nationally. Just can’t grab the 1 million national level and haul itself over that like The Block did.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 453,000 nationally and 267,000 metro; Today, 336,000 and224,000; News Breakfast, 315,000 and 204,000.