The Finance Department has awarded a $20 million quarantine contract to consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the company behind the government’s botched vaccine rollout.

PwC will provide the Morrison government with “strategic planning consultation services” and “commercial and financial advice” to support the delivery of centres for national resilience, a contract published on AusTender shows.

The centres are purpose-built quarantine facilities in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth and will provide extra capacity to manage future potential health and natural disaster crises. The contract runs from August 2021 to June 2022, and the firm will collect about $1.8 million a month (roughly $60,000 a day).