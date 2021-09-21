BUILDING TENSIONS

The Victorian government has shut down construction in lockdown areas of the state for two weeks, following aggressive, violent protests outside the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union’s Melbourne headquarters yesterday The Age reports.

The state government has cited a rise in COVID-19 transmissions and problems with compliance on building sites as the reason for the temporary shutdown.

“We put the industry on notice just a week ago, we have seen appalling behaviour on site and on our streets, and now we’re acting decisively and without hesitation,” Industrial Relations Minister Tim Pallas said.