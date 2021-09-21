One-time rising Liberal Party star Christian Porter is in the fight of his life to save his political career -- and not only because of the rape allegation, which he strongly denies. He has held the once blue-ribbon Liberal seat of Pearce on Perth’s northern outskirts since 2013 and although he says he will contest the seat at the next poll, its boundaries have changed significantly.

He surprised many when he was reelected in 2019 with a two-party-preferred vote of 57.5% -- a swing to him of 3.9%. And although that margin was cut in the recent redistribution of Western Australia’s federal seats, it’s still a useful 5.2%. But given all that has happened, will it be enough?

Pearce has always been a Liberal seat since being contested for the first time in 1990. Former deputy federal Liberal leader Fred Chaney chose it as the vehicle for his transfer from the Senate to the House of Representatives, but served only one term before quitting politics.