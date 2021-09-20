A Victorian contact tracer who asked to stay anonymous tells Crikey what it’s like working across the state's sixth lockdown.

At the end of the fourth lockdown, I got a job as a contact tracer in Victoria. I’m studying public health and saw that the hospital put a call out for contact tracers and figured the job was closely related to my future career prospects.

At first, things were pretty clunky and slow, but soon enough the unit got proficient at tasks, with QR codes making things a lot easier. The computer system tells us the names, phone numbers, and exposure sites people were at. Interviews used to take four hours, but now they’re down to 30 minutes. Shifts were actually pretty hard to come by in the beginning but with this wave, things ramped up.