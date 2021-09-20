Last night's Brownlow Medal broadcast -- with Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines taking out the win -- averaged 1.16 million for three hours and won Seven the night. Elsewhere Nine’s The Block averaged 1.34 million, and 60 Minutes' report on Hillsong pulled in 936,000. The Masked Singer -- the reveal attracted 813,000, up from the performance, 664,000. It's a program the audience now understands very well.

The Brownlow saw Seven jump to a big win at the start of the week and the timing of the AFL grand final on Saturday night will see the network finishing with a bang, especially in faraway Melbourne.

In breakfast it was: Insiders, 689,000; Landline, 584,000; Weekend Sunrise, 474,000; Weekend Today, 346,000.