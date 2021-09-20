The now former industry minister Christian Porter says he won’t be resigning from Parliament. Doubtless he hopes to follow the example of Barnaby Joyce and Bridget McKenzie and return to the frontbench after a few months and an election win. But he remains in blatant breach of House of Representatives’ requirements around registration of members’ interests.
The technical term is “serious contempt of the House of Representatives”.
Porter is required by resolution of the House to provide a statement relating to, inter alia, “gifts valued at more than $750 received from official sources, or at more than $300 where received from other than official sources provided that a gift received by a member, the member’s spouse/partner or dependent children from family members or personal friends in a purely personal capacity need not be registered unless the member judges that an appearance of conflict of interest may be seen to exist”.
Of course, Porter could say he has judged that there’s no appearance of a conflict of interest in accepting from an unknown source a gift of a very large amount of money. He says he has been assured the source is not a lobbyist or foreign donor, which leaves Australia’s biggest corporation and wealthiest individuals, organised crime, or anyone who would benefit from having cabinet minister in their deep debt.
The requirements also extend to “any other interests where a conflict of interest with a member’s public duties could foreseeably arise or be seen to arise”, though the explanatory notes for the requirements also say this is a subjective assessment that has to be made by the member.
But how Porter can credibly maintain that he thinks a conflict of interest may not be seen to arise from keeping anonymous donations running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars is a mystery — and once again confirms that he fundamentally lacks judgment.
His decision to release an extended rant yesterday attacking the ABC and social media and portraying himself as the real victim of historic rape allegations (that he strongly denies) further contributes to that perception. So does the strange logic that is the basis for Porter resigning.
… I am not willing to put pressure on the trust to provide me with any further information. I respectfully informed the prime minister that I would not place pressure on the trust to provide me with information to which I am not entitled. I explained my reason for this was that I could not assist any process that would ultimately allow people who have done nothing wrong to become targets of the social media mob and I would continue to respect their position.
So Porter might not want to pressure his benefactors to reveal themselves out of fear that the Twitterati would attack them. But there’s nothing to stop those benefactors from revealing themselves, thereby saving his ministerial career. Indeed it’s a strange “supporter” who would rather see Porter go to the backbench than subject themselves to a brief period of derision from a social media platform that, conservatives routinely insist, is wholly unrepresentative of real Australians.
For that matter, it’s conceivable that Porter is the victim of “supporters” who planned all along to encourage his misjudgment and lead him to a situation where he was in egregious breach of disclosure requirements for ministers and members.
For now, the appearance is that Porter is as much a member for anonymous benefactors who could at any time call in their debt as he is member for Pearce.
As for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, can anyone make sense of his handling of this? Last week he asked his fixer, Phil Gaetjens, to examine the ministerial standards to see if Porter was in breach. What should have been a two-minute exercise had still not been completed by yesterday morning when Morrison apparently decided to offer the revolver to Porter and point the way to the study anyway.
So what was the point of asking Gaetjens to do it in the first place? And what had changed for Morrison between last week and yesterday?
It’s an odd ministerial resignation when it leaves just as many questions about the credibility of the PM as it does about the minister.
So, it is NOT OK for Ministers of the Crown to take money from unknown persons, groups or organisations for personal reasons – resign from your ministerial appointment, is the answer. However, it IS OK, in those circumstances, to remain a member of Parliament and an endorsed member of the Liberal Party of Australia – members of Parliament are at the beck and call of their electorates and enjoy the support of their Party for their personal and political, ethical and moral standards.
We are now getting on for two decades of willful dithering around in the Federal Parliament on a Federal Parliamentary Code of Conduct and its enforcement. This latest episode brings two shameful issues and two abject failures into the light of day yet again – Federal Parliamentarians are unwilling to submit to a fully framed, legislated formal code of conduct and are unwilling to legislate, regulate and resource an independent commission to investigate corruption and unethical behaviour among our federally elected and appointed officials.
Our P.M. has just left the country for a chin-wag with his besties having fleetingly “settled” his Government’s response to this latest deplorable episode no doubt hoping that the rising stink pervading his Government will have been flushed away by the ebb of time or someone else holding the hose before his return. He is walking past his “standard” at a few thousand kilometres distance as usual.
No longer the “Member for Pearce” more the “Member for Whoever’s Funding This Blind Trust”?
And – with Morrison out of the country (for some election PR/photo-ops with Biden) – now for something completely not so different at all – now it’s Cousin Jethro “Handling your feedback on this”?
You got him, Bernard. You got him. The cycle is complete, right down to the wash one’s hands piously, Blame The Victim phase (‘Oh, look what you made us do, Christian…’). The horse is dead, Bernie. You can stop flogging matey.
Time to focus again, anonymous soft pap prog mob. Tony Abbott beckons. It’s not too late.
Have at him.
I’m sure that sounded coherent in your own head.
Back when you were defending Porter on these pages against unproven rape allegations you actually had a point.
So what are you defending him for this time around?
Mob hysteria & Moral Panic?
Send not to know for whom it’s curtains next time – evidence is otiose, it’s the vibe…
Say Goodnight Gracie.
Otiosity everywhere, Selkie.
Oh goodie, another faceless meh.
I’m not defending anything mate. I’m attacking something: the mob. You, in part. With supremely cheerful and good-natured (and harmless, I assure you all) contempt. For the craven way you skulk behind your natty little balaclavas, especially. If you’re going to join in a witch hunt, you ought at least have the decency to do so bare-faced.
BK at least does that.
Look, you all got what you wanted. Be content with that. Porter’s gone, done, dusted. Doubtless he’s broke. Certainly he’s shunned politically. Possibly he’s good-as-gone in terms of preselection. Likely, he’s borderline unemployable beyond that, for a while, or certainly you’d think at the usual ex-office, ex-AG/Ministerial level, anyway. He’s still uncharged with any crime on this matter. Almost certainly never will be. (I don’t think there even ever was a formal laid-charge in the mix, was there?) He still says he didn’t do it. Everything he’s done since the ABC aired the accusation is behaviourally consistent with that denial.
So yeah…his life is pretty much, yep, destroyed, and yet none of us can say with any possibility of justified certainty that he…deserves that. He might, of course. And if he did rape Kate, well, I guess it’s a kind of rough justice in the end (for the 17 year old kid he was thirty odd years ago, that is).
But if he didn’t rape Kate.
No justice for her either way, obviously. She didn’t even get what we last knew she wanted as far as this accusation stood, FFS. Nor did her close family. Nah; what she and they wanted has never mattered. And just going on kicking Porter isn’t going to get Kate and her family that now either. Or justice.
So…just let it go. You got Christian Porter. You got him. Maybe he deserved it. Maybe he didn’t. We’ll never know.
Maybe spare a thought for his kids, his friends, his Ministerial staff (they’ve likely lost their jobs, or maybe at least a boss they were loyal to). And just hope, I suppose, that you’re not the next in line for the vigilante justice treatment.
Cheers.
All revolutions eat their children.
It is always the 2nd & 3rd raters, hiding in cupboards until the tumbrils cease to roll, the smoke clears and the virtuous, ethical and crazy brave have been so weakened that such vermin can then emerge from the woodwork, finish off the wounded and proclaim that they were there at the front all along.
Very true. The spectacle never fails to sicken though. Every time. I wonder who will be next, for the mob.
Bettina Arnt says hi!
As does her good mate Lorraine Finlay
Pigs can fly eh, But if he didn’t…..
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/20/nsw-police-never-started-investigating-christian-porter-allegation-internal-review-reveals
Good on you Jack for calling it for what it is. Bernard talks about CP’s ‘rant’ and yet day after day after day he rants against the LNP and CP. Its his living. Its how Crikey is expanding its subscription base.
As a centre left voter I have hopes how this mess will end up:
If someone was to leak a copy of ABCs defence (as many have called for), would it be fair for someone to then release Kate signed statement? I suspect that’s what he was warning in his statement.
4 info my longer reply in moderation, Straw. if it doesn’t get through, warm thnx for your collegiate words. jr
I remember the days of Bjelke-Petersen and (supposedly) anonymous brown paper bags of cash being dropped off at the office by people who had no motive whatever beyond a purely innocent desire to help the premier. I wonder if one of Porter’s mates didn’t organise quick whip round of the lucky appointees to the AAT…
I remember Askin’s luck and cards and picking horses
Using, wasn’t it, Norm Allen’s “unlosable system” :- whereby he “backed winners” after a race, when the bookie had ruled off …. with that little extra space?
Andrew Forrest if the rumour is correct
We’re not fond of retrospective legislation in this country, but if the ALP ever puts up a Federal Integrity Commission, its effective date should at least be backdated to the date the LNP said they would introduce an integrity commission. It really seems like the corruption has snowballed since then.
FFS. Retrospective legislation refers to creating a new criminal offence and then prosecuting defendants whose alleged crime occurred prior to it being legislated as an offence. There is nothing retrospective about setting up a new commission to investigate alleged crimes or corruption that occurred in the past, so long as the law creating those offences already existed at the time. This retrospective complaint is another stinking Coalition furphy.
Exactly right. The code and/or law already exists. The inquiry would be to see if it was transgressed. It’s how the police operate.
Don’t state ICACs regularly investigate historic alleged crimes and corruption?
Isn’t every investigation of an alleged crime conducted by anyone looking into events of the past?
Actually no. New investigative powers handed to our intelligence agencies with the support of the opposition can now prosecute pre-crime offences.
Really? These pre-crime offences occur after they are investigated? How exciting!
Or are you merely saying this other legislation, which has nothing to do with setting up a new investigation agency, is an example of retrospective legislation? In which case, how is it relevant to the point being discussed?
How many of the great & good, corporate altruists, well set up crime families & colourful racing identifities must be seething & fuming about being suspected of being Porter’s anonymous benefactors?
I’m only a tax avoiding billionaire, an environmentalist devastator and a gambling entity taking bread from the mouths of gamblers’ children but hey, I did not give a zac to this idiot!
Sounds like a task for contending ad agencies of the next series of the Gruen Transfer.
Could it have come from within the legal community from a person or persons making an investment into a future appointment to the bench?