There is little doubt Christian Porter’s sense of entitlement has a lot to do with his decision to not only accept an anonymous donation but also to stay in Parliament after the gift blew up in his face.
But his decision is also reflective of a culture in Australian politics where it’s OK to take political donations and not disclose where they come from.
Research in January revealed more than $1 billion in secret donations had been funnelled into Australian political parties since 1999. This has been largely because of the federal government’s high donation disclosure threshold of $14,300.
The research by the Centre for Public Integrity shows the source of almost 40% of donations to the Coalition over the past 20 years were kept secret. This compares with 28% of donations to the federal ALP.
Under the Commonwealth’s disclosure rules, donations under $14,300 do not need to be reported to the Australian Electoral Commission — a much higher threshold compared with the states and territories which are between $1000 and $5000.
As Crikey has frequently reported, this has a huge effect over time, particularly since there is no requirement for multiple donations of $14,299 to be disclosed. This enables donors to structure payments to political parties to hide where the money is coming from.
Han Aulby, executive director of the CPI, tells Crikey the Porter issue was just one example of the many ways in which money is hidden in politics in Australia.
“It’s a cultural problem, where they think it’s OK not to give the public a full view of who is funding their campaigns and their political parties,” they said.
They said the Porter issue also highlights how the definition of political donations is far too narrow.
“We know there are so many ways that people can contribute to political parties,” they said. “There is no structural accountability in our system to deal with these cases, and each scandal is dealt with slightly differently.”
Of course voters have a right to know who a government MP is receiving funds from, ministers or not. Although Porter’s case is particularly egregious, it may just be the latest example of the culture of secrecy that has plagued the Commonwealth political donations system for years.
The problems with political donations do not stop if secrecy stops.
Yes, donations which are secret or anonymous or attributed to another donor present particular problems. If they are not attributed, there is no transparency.
But if we had complete transparency, political donations continue to present major public issues. They buy interest. They influence decisions and that is their purpose. They illicitly corrupt the making of decisions away from the criteria that elected officials are elected and sworn to apply.
The problem does not stop at secret sources. The problem is that donations intentionally cause decisions to be made not in the public interest.
Of course Morrison should have sacked Porter from Parliament for accepting this donation.
But no, the cultural problem is not the secrecy. The cultural problem is the purchasing of illicit interest.
Past resignations due to non disclosures .NSW Premier .Crime failed to disclose a bottle of wine OUT.
Federal Liberal Ministers wife advertised Sheridan Sheets OUT. Labor cabinet member fails to declare a Paddington bear to customs OUT Labor Senator has travel expenses paid by Chinese businessman OUT Former most senior member of the PMs inner sanctum and Australias top legal man previously demoted and now the recipient of a million bucks to help him out dragged screaming from the pig trough with his mates by his side until even they could not stand the stench and then OUT .
Not much in the way of standards in this government but again what can you expect when two former party members now performing as a comedy duo claim their party has supplied three Australian PMs just to get a few preferences.Cost of preferences at last election $63 million-plus . Must have some benefits in spending that much money .
The game’s rigged when both sides are on the same crooked teat.
Solve the problem.
BAN ALL political donations and have the AEC distribute a booklet/email paid for by taxpayers to all electors before an election.
When the screams subside – it would probably be cheaper than the pork barrelling.
Pork barrelling – Should be a a criminal offense under an effective independent ICAC who receive annual bonuses based on the number of successful prosecutions they achieve. Just dreaming.
People are entitled to be cynical about the motives and actions of politicians of all stripes. However, it is disappointing that articles such as this rarely mention that Labor in Government has legislated for a low limit on unreported donations (Hawke years) and attempted to set a $1000 limit for such reporting in the Gillard period. This was defeated in the Senate. I also understand that Labor has committed to reintroduce such a limit at each subsequent election, just as it has committed to a federal ICAC.
Don’t the ALP and The Greens disclose donations over $1,000, even though it is not required?
Good to see Crikey occasionally calling out both sides of politics and not just LNP.