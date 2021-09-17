Nine has both the NRL finals and international rugby union this weekend, and that's about as exciting as things are going to get on our TV screens.

OK, maybe The Masked Singer on Ten will be good for a laugh -- it'll certainly beat what the other commercial networks have on offer. Nine has the popular but dreary Block, while Seven is rehashing the disappearance of William Tyrrell -- exploiting the public's still high interest in this child's fate is not only lazy, it's dreadful.

At the crack of dawn, the battle lines were drawn: Today’s metro win lasted one breakfast, and then it was back to second place behind Sunrise.