Is the talent pool in Canberra getting smaller?

The latest company with plans to cash in on the pandemic has ties to the Morrison government -- and some familiar names are popping up again.

Quarantine Services Australia (QSA) is proposing to build a network of privately run quarantine facilities to allow big mining and agricultural companies to bring in cheap labour from overseas. It has the backing of Rio Tinto and the Business Council of Australia, and is being advised by none other than Ms Quarantine herself, Jane Halton, who at the same time is being paid by the government to conduct a second review into the quarantine system.