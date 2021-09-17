Emails released under freedom of information laws showed Health Minister Greg Hunt didn’t sign a contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccines until months after he was first contacted by the company’s representatives on June 30.
They suggested Australia act fast, with millions of doses to be available at the end of the year. But in a “not a race” approach, Australia didn’t sign a deal until November, five months later.
Had Australia secured a deal in July — when the UK finalised its — what impact would it have had? Modelling by Monash University adjunct professor Michael Georgeff, a mathematician and leading Australian expert on artificial intelligence and health technology, shows New South Wales would be coming out of lockdown with more than 100 lives saved.
What are the assumptions?
Georgeff modelled two scenarios. In the first, he assumed 10 million extra Pfizer doses would have arrived and been split across states based on population, with 32% distributed to NSW. Assuming all doses were administered by the beginning of August, he found by the end of August the reproductive rate of the Delta variant — how many people the average infected person spreads the virus to — would have dropped to less than one.
“The model shows we would end up with about 20% of the cases that NSW has had to date without Pfizer — an 80% reduction,” he said.
“The NSW lockdown would still have been necessary but daily cases would have never exceeded 150 per day and total cases to September 8 would be about 6000 instead of 32,000.”
About 10% of those who caught COVID since the June outbreak have been admitted to hospital, about 20% of whom end up in ICU.
If Pfizer had been available, hospitalisations would be about 80% less than now, with fewer than 600 people hospitalised instead of 3000. Because of the difference in efficacy between AstraZeneca and Pfizer at preventing serious illness, these numbers would probably have dropped slightly further. The model doesn’t look at differences in age groups.
About 120 patients would have ended up in ICU instead of more than 500.
Deaths too would have dropped. There have been 222 deaths from the 43,779 cases, meaning fatality is at 0.47% in this latest outbreak.
“Under the modelling and with the assumptions made, the lack of Pfizer has resulted in up to 150 needless deaths to date,” Georgeff said.
Even if Pfizer uptake was slower and all doses were in arms by the beginning of September, case numbers and hospitalisations would have dropped by 65% and 120 lives saved.
Applying the model to Victoria showed it wouldn’t have escaped its sixth lockdown, but it would have ended now with a similar reduction in infections and hospitalisations. There is a chance limited infections in NSW would have meant the Victorian outbreak may have never happened.
Missed opportunity
Monash University epidemiologist James Trauer looked at the modelling and says the assumptions stacked up.
“These seem reasonable or even conservative,” he said. “It is likely that Pfizer has a greater effect on onward transmission and is likely to substantially reduce the reproduction number for those who receive the vaccine.”
Most if not all the nine people who died in Victoria may have even been spared, he says, with at-risk people vaccinated before the outbreak hit. But the modelling did not take into account restrictions being eased earlier in response to the lower infection rates, which could have caused a surge.
“The flattening of Sydney’s epidemic recently and the failure of the virus to take hold in several intermediate-risk settings (like regional towns in NSW and Victoria) is attributable to protection through vaccination,” he said.
“We missed an incredible opportunity to be protected before these outbreaks occurred, which would have averted the need for these most recent lockdowns. They are really the lockdowns we didn’t have to have.”
How much effect did the scare-mongering about AZ have on slowing the vaccination rate?
Interesting…As a senior i got ‘the clot ‘ AZ one ..It was there ( risk/benefit factored in ) & i try to avoid hospitals like the plague & the idea of help clogging up/damaging the health care system/staff endangering, etc, didn’t appeal..Some fellow seniors i know, told me they’d rather die & will wait for the Pfizer to appear on the horizon….I said well good luck to you ..you might die/get seriously ill or/& you might help kill/ill injure someone else or not…decisions..decisions…
Any senior who understands basic statistics wouldn’t hesitate
Bingo. Our media industry is responsible for many of the covid deaths. It was their focus on selling newspapers/subscriptions thru partisan political point scoring, and by amplifying concerns about AZ, from anti vacs, and about lockdowns etc that has significantly contributed to where we are now. Sure the states and fed politicians made mistakes, lots of them, but the media needs to be held to account as well.
Lets not forget in the usual Crikey haste to smear the LNP any way possible, Australia has the second lowest level of deaths in the OECD. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/covid-19-australia-health-minister-defends-national-response-as-nsw-victoria-outbreaks-grow/XFOQ3QWNR5ZJ5MFBKCN3TGR474/ Would Crikey like to comment on
that?
Maybe we could have been lower than NZ if the Feds didn’t f*ck up aged care last year.
So we are squabbling over first and second place are we?
What would have saved lives is not the delayed vaccine the lives lost are the direct result from the incompetent Berejiklian decision making . NSW government also destroyed Victoria which had Covid under control after lengthy lock downs. If NZ overseas and WA, Tasmania , South Australia , NT, Queensland have their Covid under control what are they doing wrong for NSW to go rogue? the reason is the other States have competent governance. NSW is the only government counting body bags as a measure of success against Covid.
Frankly when a multinational Pfizer comes selling its experimental wares early in its marketing campaign it was prudent to have the health bureaucrats deal with the proposal in the first instance before the Minister became involved – it is one of the rare instances of the Morrison government acting correctly and it is being pilloried by Crikey – while Crickey gives Berejiklian a free pass. The evidence seems to be both Chant & Berejiklian are experimenting in NSW to the detriment of the nation.
“destroyed Victoria”
Funny, I hadn’t heard that our southern most mainland state no longer existed. Must have been crowded out by COCID news…
The gross ineptitude of the federal government in handling the pandemic has been rivaled only by the comatose performance of the ALP throughout this debacle.
There is some some merit in staying out of the limelight while your opponent is making an ass of themselves however taken to extreme, it can provide an opponent an opportunity to take control of the narrative and reframe it. This is currently what is happening. By the time the election rolls around our Scotty will be spruking the new submarines and blaming the kill joy state premieres for not scrapping the remaining pandemic restrictions.
I think Crikey has reached peak stupid here. Why bother modelling something that has already occurred? We have the empirical evidence of the strategy that was used, it seems illogical not use that data to change behaviours rather than waste time predicting what would have happened if things had been done differently. The media’s recent fascination with modelling is revealing the general scientific ignorance of most of its practitioners.
I can’t work out whether you’re trying to be funny. Would a model predicting the counterfactuals be more or less convincing to you if it fitted the actuals poorly?
A post mortem or a debriefing is a normal expectation after many projects. It hightlights the positives and also the actions which could have been carried out in the future
Morrison government literally has blood on its hands