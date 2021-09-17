It’s taken 24 hours, and the emergence of some actual details, to realise just how awful a decision Scott Morrison has made to embrace nuclear submarines. It’s as if this government has a default setting of making the worst possible decisions when it comes to submarines.
A simple recitation of the facts of AUKUS will illustrate this. Morrison has:
- Torn up the existing submarine contract, based on majority-local build, five years and $2b-plus in, with a break fee of at least $500 million to come
- Gone back to square one with an 18-month study
- That study will examine how Australia will buy fewer subs, for even more money, most of which will be built overseas a decade later
- Those subs will require more than twice as many people to crew and a whole new industry to maintain, when Australia can barely crew its existing fleet
- Australia will have no option but to accept the least-worst option the study comes up with
- The country with whom the existing contract was signed was completely blindsided and holds the whip hand over a trade deal with Europe and the potential for carbon tariffs on Australian exports. It’s also a country we’ve been working hard to get more engaged in our own region. France is mortally offended and unlikely to forget being stabbed in the back by ourselves and the Americans.
It would have been straightforward to do this very differently: conduct the 18-month study of nuclear vessels in secret, present the results to Naval Group — a manufacturer of nuclear-powered submarines — and ask if it can match or beat it, injecting some competitive tension into the process, and not enraging the French who would have had a crack at retaining a subs contract. There’d have been no additional delay.
But as we’ve learnt about the prime minister, he’s all about announcements. Actual competent management is beyond him.
Somehow we’ve ended up locked into the outcome of an unknown process that will inevitably deliver a program worse than the existing one in every single way — cost, timing, local content, number of boats. The Americans or the British — most likely the Americans — can present us with whatever deal they like, confident we’re not going to refuse. We can’t go back to Naval Group in 2023 and ask it to revive the contract — not without a 20% hike in costs, total humiliation and a break fee with two extra zeroes on it.
Morrison will be long gone from politics by the time construction starts — in Virginia and Connecticut, not Adelaide — and safely beyond the reach of any political accountability. His successors, however, will be stuck with a decrepit fleet of Collins-class vessels filling in another extra decade.
Perhaps we can politely ask China to hold off on any further aggression for a couple of decades while we get our act together.
They’ll also be stuck with the problem of where to get more than twice the number of submariners in a shrinking employment market as the world population ages. The usual Liberal solution is to simply bring in more foreign labour sourced from developing countries, but that’s probably not workable aboard our prize nuclear-powered strategic assets. The government is already budgeting a cost of $1 million per migrant to bring the talent needed to maintain these vessels to Australia. And it can’t think of a way to pay for what will be a $100+ billion program without dramatically lifting immigration.
The press gallery reaction has been fascinating. Mainstream media journalists been almost completely taken in by the glamour of the announcement — don’t we love it when the Americans take notice of us — and missed the lack of substance and the managerial incompetence on display.
Earlier this year, on a very different issue — Morrison’s profound deafness on gender issues — where coverage was led by female journalists in the gallery, every Morrison announcement was regarded with scepticism and his tendency to treat every issue as a political problem that could be dealt with via a media release was placed under real scrutiny.
Yesterday, on an issue where coverage was led by male journalists in the defence, foreign policy and general politics rounds, they were almost as one entirely gullible. Boys and their toys?
Readers and audiences have been badly served. But not remotely as badly as taxpayers have been and will be for decades.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Morrison and his ilk are stocking the fires of conflict, they are totally out of depth ( whether in a nuclear sub or no) they are totally out of order.
They push China to the brink of retaliation along with insighting a conflict, all in the name of Right Wing ideologies.
Remember the Knight Crusaders against Muslims,it appears that this religious order of Insane fools wants to either tie us to the U.S and put another star on the U.S flag ( Australia) or is just totally so far bent on poking the tiger that it will create retaliation.
Dutton is over in U.S and cow towering to the U.S Military ( wanting permanent U.S bases in Aus) this insipid ball headed sycophant is and always/ has been wanting to exude some kind of authority, has been and remains a sad indictment of a sad out of touch Government that has no moral high ground, has so much dirty laundry it makes the Mafia blush, it is a dirty deceptive protagonist that hides behind others when it picks a fight it cannot win!
And the President of U.S.does not even know Morrison’s name.
I am trying to forget ‘the name’ but sadly cannot wipe the Smiko image from my memory.
If only it was just dirty laundry.
We need serious open investigations into all of their questionable dealings. Please journalists – get tough – get serious and take these fools to the people. Enough is enough.
Not whilst you got Murdoch minions crawling up to these poor sad excuses,not while SKY is so far to the right it is driving up the footpath
What are ‘details’ when all you want is a distraction from “Porter’s Grief”?
Are some of us are being a bit hard on Scotty?
After all he is only in (and interested in) the advertising side of this firm – he doesn’t actually have anything to do with the managerial – “manufacturing” – side of what gets turned out?
Unfortunately, he snuck into the “CEO”s office while others weren’t looking and now he thinks he is running things…
… Yeah, into the ground.
Putting the sub into sub-standard.
This submarine cock up is not the only scandle that needs reporting on. Like Easter Bunnies, as usual the Australian Govt under Howard ordered this wood duck fiasco called the F-35 Stealth Fighter. What a stuffup & we’re on the hook.
“The House Armed Services Committee warned that Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet, the world’s most expensive weapons system, may underperform against Chinese and Russian air defense systems, according to Bloomberg. The panel also pointed out the fighter’s exorbitant program costs.”
“The defense committee called into question “overly aggressive development and production schedules” that for more than two decades have resulted “in longer schedules and much higher costs than planned to realize less than full warfighting capabilities required by the Department of Defense.”
A better more involved exposeof the F-35 purchase is wellworth the read .
F-35 Stealth Jet At Risk Of Falling Behind China And Russia Defenses, Panel Says :https://tinyurl.com/xnhxe68 . This is a better more involved exposeof the F-35 purchase & well worth the read. We are paying big time for this -expect the same for the Submarines which are totally not needed.
“Even though the F-35 is wired with problems, the committee continues to support the nearly $400 billion acquisition program in its latest version of the fiscal 2022 defense policy bill. Taxpayers can expect to pay upwards of $1.5 trillion over the plane’s total lifetime (through 2070) ” ( USA)
This ^deal^ reminded me of the F-35 planes, do we have them yet or are the problems still being ironed out?
I remember something about a few arriving the nothing.
And Morrison idolizes Howard, says a lot about stupidity!
Merde!