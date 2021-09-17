Grading criteria
A: All the requirements for the subject have been met to a highly satisfactory degree
B: Subject requirements have been met satisfactorily
C: The student is performing to a competent degree but has areas for improvement
D: The subject requirements have not been met fully
F: Subject requirements have not been met at all
Name: Annastacia Palaszczuk
|Subject
|Comment
|Grade
|Borders
|Annastacia has proven an enthusiastic, though at times clumsy, student in this area. She has been distracted by her being seated next to Ms Berejiklian, something we’re unable to do anything about at this point. Needs to understand that not everything is a “yes or no” question.
|B
|Quarantine
|In what has been a disappointing year across the board, Annastacia has belatedly shown some initiative on this subject. Whether she can deliver any results, however, remains to be seen; we have learnt that prefects’ promises cannot always be relied on.
|C
|Vaccinations
|Very disappointing — Annastacia ends the term at the bottom of the class. Has she been resting on her laurels? Will need some late nights and lunchtimes in the library to make up the distance.
|D
|Economics
|Trailing the top of the class but a solid performer, mainly thanks to lots of burning the midnight oil, or at least coal. Maybe to make up for all that time lying in the sun.
|B
|Leadership
|Annastacia’s approach to leadership could be best described perhaps as “draconian”, and she can be influenced by what the school newspaper reports, but nonetheless she remains a popular prefect among her cohort, if not necessarily with other members of the school leadership. Like some other members of the school’s Young Labor Society, she’s prone to spats with the school captain, but there is plenty of blame on both sides for such unbecoming behaviour.
|B
|Conduct
|Annastacia is adept at presenting a respectable image. We hope this reflects reality; the school has been disappointed by other prefects whose image was found to be somewhat inconsistent with their behaviour behind closed doors.
|B
Overall Grade: CYou do not have permission to view this form.
