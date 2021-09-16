It is a truth universally acknowledged that a woman in possession of a good fortune in Twitter followers must be in want of a comeuppance. At least, that’s the experience of too many women journalists — in Australia, around the world — the moment they’re seen sliding a toe over some line hitherto invisible.
Twitter rewards the short, sharp and brutal with likes and retweets. It’s a feature that’s been weaponised — including by political movements and malign state actors through bots and troll farms — against the journalists, particularly women, who supply so much of the news content that drives the platform.
Media organisations (including the journalists’ union here in Australia) are building track-and-trace tools and encouraging resilience. But as Twitter has grown as the dominant social media platform for news, journalists and media organisations have lost the luxury to ignore it.
There's more to Crikey than you think.
Get more and save 50%.
Sure, as journalists tell each other, “Twitter is not real life”. But neither is the audience for any distribution platform — including the evening news. Some journalists still prefer the one-directional channels of 20th century media. But to engage heavy news users, media need to embrace the multi-directional Twitter.
Numbers across platforms are a bit apples and oranges, but, as an example, the ABC’s main Twitter feed has about twice as many followers as there are viewers of its 7pm television news bulletin. The most popular journalists on the platform are leading ABC women like Leigh Sales, Annabel Crabb and Laura Tingle.
These twin contexts have crashed together in the overheated pandemic wars.
First, ABC News Breakfast co-presenter Lisa Millar walked away from Twitter, suspending her account. Then, 7.30 presenter Leigh Sales (with about 450,000 Twitter followers) called out the harassment and bullying. It is, she said, “non-stop, personal, often vile, frequently unhinged and regularly based on fabrications”.
Sales pointed to the way it’s manifesting in Australia, saying “the space is dominated by views that are militantly pro-lockdown, pro-COVID zero and pro-Labor premiers”. The Sales tweet that triggered her pile-on seems to have been an insufficiently alarmist thread of studies on the impact of COVID on children.
The frustration for journalists is the confidence of the Twitterati that political preferences can be read in the day-to-day decisions of stories covered and news-gathering techniques used in reporting the pandemic policy response, where all jurisdictions — state and federal — have operated within a narrow, largely consensual policy band.
A criticism framed as a question should be understood as a retweet — it does not imply endorsement.
Yet, on social media (and in the performance theatre of press conferences), the most minor of differences has triggered a life-and-death struggle for the ages, with more straw people than a scarecrow school reunion.
Sales puts her finger on the real peculiarity: unlike the US and western Europe, the most vocal dissenters — on both social and traditional media — have been those shouting “Not enough!”, even though the country has had the most restrictive public health regime of any democratic country.
Part of the answer comes from recent history. The lines in the pandemic wars were forged in the media trenches through the depths of Melbourne’s 2020 winter as pushback against a belief that the aggression of the mainstream media — News Corp, through the Herald Sun in particular — was undermining the five-month lockdown. It was hard fought across press conferences and online — no nuance, no neutrals.
After five months, the hardliners found themselves vindicated with a summer of doughnut days. Trouble is, while Twitter rewards certainty, it discourages — even punishes — reconsideration as circumstances change.
Politicians haven’t helped, covering up inherent uncertainty by playing up minor state-by-state differences, cashing in state parochialism to justify particular models of lockdowns and lockouts.
Many journalists, meanwhile, seem to have picked up a touch of uncertainty. While all media are reluctant to discard the attention hit of pandemic catastrophism, the audience is moving on: half of all adults — maybe two-thirds of regular news consumers — are now fully vaxxed.
Social media will adjust algorithmically as users turn to feeds that meet their needs for knowing what’s next. Journalists need to adjust too.
There's more to Crikey than you think.
It’s more than a newsletter. It’s where readers expect more – fearless journalism from a truly independent perspective. We don’t pander to anyone’s party biases. We question everything, explore the uncomfortable and dig deeper.
And now you get more from your membership than ever before.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Social media (i.e. Facebook, Twitter et al.) are not yet compulsory for any profession..Lots of us don’t use it at all!
I find Twitter an ugly and unforgiving platform. Its quite depressing after a Twitter surf following threads. Don’t use it much for anything but some radio program updates. Sales says progressives seem more vitriolic on Twitter. Could it be thats because they feel out shouted and out influenced by power of the MSM – Costellos Nine – Stokes’ Seven and Limited News and then over expect the ABC to be unrealistically fair, balanced and professional in every regard to news reporting and analysis?
What is it with “woman” as an adjective (women journalists for e.g.)? Nobody talks about “men journalists”. Shouldn’t it be “female X”? What am I missing?
Let me fix this for you: The Sales tweet that triggered her pile-on seems to have been a thread of extremely outdated, pre-delta studies on the impact of COVID on children, that totally ignored the lived experience of places like Qld, where covid spreads quickly through school children in school settings.
But really, I should do the thing that I suggest journos do when the person they’re talking to uses a word in a way that only they know: what do you mean when you use the word ‘alarmist’? When you say ‘most restrictive’, are you talking about states with restrictive policies or NSW?