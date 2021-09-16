The Great White Fleet is back in town

With AUKUS, Australia has signed up for a fate more than a century in the making, set to be caught in the drift of globalised arms races and race wars, big and small.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media) "We want eight, and we won't wait!" -- British conservative slogan demanding the building of eight dreadnought battleships prior to WWI. When the "Great White Fleet" sailed into Sydney Harbour more than a century ago, joy was unconfined.