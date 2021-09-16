"We want eight, and we won't wait!"
-- British conservative slogan demanding the building of eight dreadnought battleships prior to WWI.
When the "Great White Fleet" sailed into Sydney Harbour more than a century ago, joy was unconfined.
Contact us on: [email protected] or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.
With AUKUS, Australia has signed up for a fate more than a century in the making, set to be caught in the drift of globalised arms races and race wars, big and small.
"We want eight, and we won't wait!"
-- British conservative slogan demanding the building of eight dreadnought battleships prior to WWI.
When the "Great White Fleet" sailed into Sydney Harbour more than a century ago, joy was unconfined.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.