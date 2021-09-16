Grading criteria
A: All the requirements for the subject have been met to a highly satisfactory degree
B: Subject requirements have been met satisfactorily
C: The student is performing to a competent degree but has areas for improvement
D: The subject requirements have not been met fully
F: Subject requirements have not been met at all
Name: Mark McGowan
|Subject
|Comment
|Grade
|Borders
|Mark’s favourite subject — he brings an enthusiasm and drive to this area that none of his peers can match, and effectively exploits his natural gifts.
|A
|Quarantine
|In what has been a disappointing year, Mark has scraped through with a bare pass mark. His efforts have shown little imagination and a tendency to rely too heavily on others, though he has avoided the worst errors of other students.
|D
|Vaccinations
|While Mark’s performance has been passable, we feel he has been resting on his laurels. We hope he does not discover the cost of complacency as other members of the school body have.
|C
|Economics
|Mark has topped his year. Given his significant natural advantages, this is an expected result, but he continues to be underestimated by his peers.
|A
|Leadership
|Despite being an effective prefect, Mark appears unable to get along with other members of the school leadership. Preferring to keep to himself and quick to take offence, his is not a calming presence in the school. Nonetheless, it has proved very popular with segments of the school.
|B
|Conduct
|While Mark’s conduct has generally been of a high standard, he needs to remember when playing sport that competition does not necessarily have to lead to the total and utter annihilation of opponents.
|B
Overall Grade: B
Leave a comment
So keeping borders tightly closed gets you an A? But this is objectively bad. It seems in the flipped logic of BK’s analysis, East Germany would pass with flying colours.
Quarantine gets a D? WA have more than 10% of the returning overseas traveller quarantine responsibility with only 10% of the population to support it – using not fit-for-purpose tourist and business hotels because Morrison dragged his feet in organising proper quarantine facilities (still only at the planning stage). If you do badly in a subject because the school refused to supply the books, it’s the school’s failing, not the student’s.
Same with C for Vaccinations.
NSW’s rural communities are almost as accessible as outer suburbs of Perth and there’s been an uproar about the slow progress in rural NSW, meanwhile WA has communities that are actually on the other side of a continent with barely any infrastructure to service or access them and apparently WA is going slow and need to catch up on vaccination. And don’t even get me started on supply side issues.
I agree Peter that the federal government’s efforts on quarantine have been disgraceful. And the point you make about WA taking more than its share of arrivals is certainly valid. Funnily enough, when I made the same point yesterday about NSW no one jumped up and down to agree with me. Note that of all the states NSW has taken by far the most arrivals (even when normalised by population) – about the same as all other states combined. Not that you’ll hear any credit given for that around these parts…
You’re a Turkey Peter –
I reckon that bernard’s Ratings are simply trying to take the p..ss myself
You know those jokes that take forever to tell and then the punchline isn’t any good?
I live in WA & I think Mark M is a total self loving tool. I’ve always been more a Labour voter than not but from now on State & Federal No major party gets my vote. Perhaps Clive will (just to stir the choir)