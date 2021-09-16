It might be designed and sold by the government and the press gallery as an exciting new era of nuclear-powered submarines and a new Anglophone agreement to confront China, but today’s submarine announcement is cover for the most staggering piece of project mismanagement in Australian history, and in our most important portfolio.
The government’s contract with France’s Naval Group for a new generation of submarines has been torn up. Presumably Scott Morrison delivered this news personally to Emmanuel Macron during his lightning visit to the Elysee in June, or he should be prepared for some ferocious blowback from the French.
We’ve already handed $2 billion, plus change (plus ça change, more accurately), to Naval Group for the design phase of the new subs. That’s gone down the drain. It was a tiny down payment on the $90 billion-odd it was going to cost to build the things at Australia’s low-efficiency, small-scale shipyards but it’s not a trifling amount.
Why has the contract failed? Because building a generation of submarines to a highly modified design in Australia was always going to be profoundly difficult, and because the French were naturally eager to build as much of them as possible in France — not just for French jobs, but because they could deliver them more cheaply there.
In the five years since the government announced the contract, that tension has never been resolved.
The whole debacle had its genesis in Liberal leadership tensions: Tony Abbott had the correct idea to purchase the vessels off-the-shelf from overseas — probably Japan — at a considerably lower cost. But his persistently bad polling, especially in South Australia, and the need to shore up the support of South Australian MPs in a coming leadership battle with Malcolm Turnbull, saw him change his mind and plump for building them locally — despite knowing that would add 30-40% to the price.
So, yes, we’ve already wasted billions and will waste many more, all because of an unsuccessful effort by Tony Abbott to save his leadership. Of such things is history made.
There’ll also be a break fee, of course, for tearing up the contract. A figure being touted is $400 million. If Naval Group is happy with such a small sum, that will be very surprising indeed — especially if Morrison blindsided the French, who now join the Japanese in having been dudded by Australia’s village idiot-level defence industry policy.
But even though we’re back to square one five years later, we’re stuck with the problem of politics: Morrison insists what is now being examined is that the new nuclear-powered American submarines will be built locally, meaning exactly the same problems as with Naval Group have just been kicked down the road.
Congressional representatives and senators for Connecticut and Virginia, where the Virginia class boats are currently built, are probably already thinking about making sure as much of Australia’s subs as possible are built there.
And if the cost of the local build under Naval Group was huge, just wait. In 2018 ASPI’s Marcus Hellyer estimated that buying the Virginia class boats off-the-shelf from the US would cost about the same as the Naval Group build — although it would depend to a degree on the Australia-US dollar rate. The Americans could build the boats faster and cheaper, but the subs are much bigger than the ones we were getting from Naval Group (and need much bigger crews, which will be a problem down the track).
But if we’re building them locally, it means, give or take, a 30-40% premium on the off-the-shelf price — meaning we could be looking at a substantial price rise above the $90 billion we were already looking at.
Maybe the Americans will give us mates’ rates. After all, the US boats will help us more effectively play deputy sheriff against China in the Indo-Pacific — except for all the places across the Pacific that nuclear vessels can’t dock. Like New Zealand. Or Hobart.
And this is all before you get to the problem of how the entire concept of whether you can have nuclear-powered submarines without a domestic nuclear power industry has never been tested. Or perhaps, as some pro-nuclear defence analysts have argued, having some nuclear-powered subs is a good backdoor way of introducing a domestic nuclear power industry in Australia.
Morrison insists the subs decision is unrelated to a domestic nuclear power industry. With a backbench clamouring for nuclear power, is he any more believable than normal on this?
A domestic nuclear power industry, as Crikey has reported for so many years, would be inordinately expensive and require massive government funding. But if we’re already spending $120 billion on nuclear subs, why not spend a few tens of billions more? It’s only taxpayer money, which the Coalition appears to regard as a mere plaything.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
“Morrison insists what is now being examined is that the new nuclear-powered American submarines will be built locally, meaning exactly the same problems…”
It’s not exactly the same, it’s worse. It’s the same problem raised to a different league because this time it includes nuclear technology where Australia has precisely zero experience to draw on. Morrison has aborted a disastrously misconceived defence project (well done) and immediately replaced with a defence project that includes all the same misconceptions, with brass knobs on. Genius!
(Is it tautology to call an Australian defence project ‘disastrously misconceived’? I fear it is. The $5.6 billion Boxer armoured vehicle fleet delays over multiple technical issues with no obvious resolution. The giant high-tech too-expensive-to-fail, too-fragile-to-fly turkey known as the F35 aircraft. And so on. At the end of 2019 the Auditor General reported the cost of 26 defence projects had blown out by $24bn over what was originally announced and slippage of the forecast date delivery dates had increased to a cumulative nine years in the previous financial year. The opposition (AKA Rex Patrick, forget Labor) said back then “Billions upon billions of dollars are being wasted as defence takes on unnecessarily risky acquisitions.” But now that Dutton is in charge of Defence what’s there to worry about?)
(AKA Rex Patrick, forget Labor).
How possible is it to forget Labor? How possible is it to forget calamity after calamity since Abbot, Turnbull and now ‘master class’ Morrison government(s) have each led us further and further into mire? Labor . . . is the last remaining option open to electorate. What policy, political decisions they now take, determines national capability into extra-ordinary future decades loaded with challenges and threats?
Or arses are on fire. And none know where hoses are? Lord knows what Indonesia and all of South East Asia now thinking?This current Prime Minister has brought Nation to our knees. Why? Because he has only one vision. To remain in power! It is beyond his capacity to visualize national priorities much less a global precipice. What is emerging is a national emergency?
This is a very expensive way to get Christian Porter off the front page.
I had the same thought, lucky old Porter, just shows how far Morrison will go for his mates. Again. But it’s only tax-payers’ money, and the bills don’t arrive for years, so no worries.
More likely a way to resolve the current sub contract with France while simultaneously kissing Uncle Sam’s @rse, getting Christian Porter off the front page (again) and being able to blame China (thereby even further ingratiating ourselves with the Septics). What is B$2 between friends?
Too true!
More likely this was planned, so that’s why Porter updated his disclosure when he did.
If Crikey has been reporting for many years that nuclear electricity would be too expensive, too big and too slow, then Crikey is years out of date. The current wave of nuclear power stations is for them to be mass produced, small and delivered in plug-and-play modules. The older target of 100 $/MWh (10 c/kWh) is being bettered in all of the oncoming designs. Even if that meant that your electricity costs several cents per kWh more than fossil generation (or fossil decorated with renewables), it is a small price to pay to decarbonise.
Australia will move over to nuclear fuelled power because the Australian public will insist that decarbonisation go ahead regardless, and to stop making false promises with renewables.
We have the uranium, all we need is the national will to get on with a nuclear power plan to decarbonise the energy industry along with renewables…thorium reactors are the future with advanced smaller safer designs.
Yes, we got the uranium. And we got all that desert space to bury nuclear waste in, so it won’t be a problem for, oh, at least a few centuries! And then of course it will be someone else’s problem.
Mercurial, your insult to nuclear is hopelessly out of date. Overwhelmingly, the modern problem is the waste gas from burning fossil fuels. Even when decorated by renewables and coal replaced by gas, generating 1 kW for each person dumps about 3000 m³/a of CO2 permanently into the atmosphere. Generating that with nuclear would liberate no CO2 and when the fuel is recycled, one gram per annum of fission products can be buried as deep as you like. It would be more helpful if you pointed to the 3000 m³/a as a present and ongoing threat to the biosphere.
Remind us how Fukushima is going with the clean up
There’s a lot of inertia to overcome to get Thorium up and running on a mass scale. China and India are investigating. I hope they succeed.
Still the entire regulatory framework is designed around pressurized water reactors, other technologies seem to be actively discouraged. Add in all the humbug around proliferation, restrictive patents, licenses, political bollocks plus huge capital cost and there’s not much room to “experiment”.
We can’t wait for future technologies. Thorium reactors and the small nukes mentioned are not available. Meanwhile we have to cut our emissions by more than half in less than 9 years, and electricity is relatively low hanging fruit.
We might have uranium in the ground, but we have no enrichment industry, and little prospect of developing one, if the fate of manufacturing in general, and process industries in particular, over the past two decades is anything to go by. The west of Melbourne is a graveyard for a once flourishing chemical industry. Oil refineries are closing left right and centre. Wesfarmers and Lynas Rare Earths are planning or building relatively unsophisticated mineral processing plants to supply the EV industry. Not much else happening.
Then there is community acceptance. Australian communities are generally loathe to have to deal with the low level radioactive waste arising from research activities and essential medical uses of isotopes. The Sth Australian community said “NO” to purpose-built long term repositories for imported high grade nuclear fuel waste, from which a pretty penny could be made. What has changed to make things different now?
Maybe we could lease a whole lot of obsolete US nuclear powered warships, moor them in locations where their dynamoes can be connected to the grid, and have them sail away when the fuel needs to be replaced.
Isn’t it a fact that Russia & China are moving away from nuclear submarines? They must know something that the US hasn’t yet caught onto (&, by association, the UK & Australia).
Nein. No change to either. China is actually increasing its move to nuclear power both domestically and militarily.
Yes, what Australia needs is large numbers of (relatively) small nuclear reactors in every populated area ready to be exploited by any lunatic with a grievance and an IED. And let’s just ignore any carbon cost in their manufacture, the need for great expertise Australia does not have for their commissioning and maintenance, and the areas of land to be set aside for disposing of the dangerous nuclear waste when they are decommisioned. Ok, we do have the last item, it just needs us to clear away anyone living there now and secure it from the lunatics mentioned earlier, prevent it ever leaking and prevent any seismic events.
This target of 100 $/MWh (10 c/kWh) which is “being bettered in all of the oncoming designs”; is that being demonstrated now in genuine working commercial installations or is it just the wishful projections of those hoping to flog these items to gullible customers? And just how much of the total lifetime cost of employing these reactors is reflected in that price? Is it only the running cost?
Sinking Ship Rat, that is just a string of ignorant insults. Why not focus on one of the problems that you see with nuclear energy, check all the facts, do some arithmetic, and then present it to us as a problem that must be solved?
After all, the 2050 target for decarbonisation is looming up very fast and we are failing to converge on that target. We – the public – must insist that the problems be identified and solved – and the target met.
Really? There’s not one insult in my earlier comment.
Renewables, however, remain cheaper, and no one minds seeing a solar farm or windmill or three out the window. Try and convince them a nuclear station or waste dump is just as attractive…oh, and good luck!
Isn’t there a current court case underway against a windfarm?
Richard, you can’t shout down the problem of how to power when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine. You have to include your solution to it when the question is everywhere, how to totally power the country without fossil fuels.
The kiddies already know what happens when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t shine, and they will certainly be reminding us in years to come when they are on the bench and we are in the dock, explaining our failure to decarbonise.
Look up the AEMO Integrated Systems Report
It’s clear that local battery storage and not as local pumped hydro storage are currently available solutions to the problem of intermittency.
Both of these are well below the $100/MWh you cite for the new super nuclear plants.
Batteries are shorter term storage, and will only last a decade or two (lithium iron – new alternatives may have longer lives). Pumped hydro systems will last 50+ years and can store a lot more energy.
Batteries and pumped hydro also have an advantage over nuclear in response to changes in demand.
Regarding renewables, there are others beside wind and solar PV. Solar thermal, for example, can be built with energy storage, plants having the capability of producing power 24/7 for at least a few weeks.
Solar thermal is more costly than solar PV, but possibly cheaper than nuclear.
Solar PV and Wind power are producing power at ~$50/MWh and are still getting cheaper.
I see no reason for a sensible combination of all energy sources in Australia. But honestly, I worry that all nuclear would be disastrous for us; Governments couldn’t even regulate pink batts.
Maybe you could put your hand up Roger, to oversee the nuclear energy angle.
Oops (no reason for not having a sensible…)
The pink bats regulation was a state responsibility
I think you are underestimating the effort and timescale of nuclear energy. At the same time forgetting renewables don’t have to be adopted by institutions or utilities to take over.
Rooftop solar with battery storage is becoming wide spread while the cost is dropping year on year.
Why would we bother with technology that won’t be online for decades when we could have off shore wind and inland solar right now?
Residential solar is being resisted by electricity providers which isn’t earning them much good will from the general public.
I know it grates with our sophisticated urban view of ourselves but we really are a third world country unable to make the shift to be a real first world economy. Why aren’t we Taiwan, Japan or Korea? Because business is all about rent seeking corruption and rorts.
The one problem here is that none of these small mass produced nuclear station is yet to hit the market.
This time it’ll work? Promise?
This is looking a lot like what happened with the nuclear power station that was being built at Jervis Bay back in the early 1960’s….a the time the PM and all his merry cabinet men categorically denied that it was a back-door route to nuclear weapons They assured all and sundry that it would give us cheap unlimited electricity, and would also have the “advantage” of increasing the temperature of the notoriously cold water on the south coast by a degree or two for all those Canberrans who like to holiday down there. The cabinet papers released some years later showed that the most important aspect of building the nuclear power station, as discussed in cabinet meetings, was how good it would be when Australia had nuclear weapons….. LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE….!