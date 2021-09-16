The $90 billion future submarine program may be dead in the water, but not without making a whole lot of management consultants rich first. A quick search through AusTender reveals advisory firms have reaped millions from the bungled scheme, as government after government desperately tried to turn the dud program around.

Some contracts are even paid up until the middle of next year.

Feeding frenzy

Since the program was announced under Malcolm Turnbull in 2016, the government has thrown every advisory group it can get its hands on to try to fix the scheme. And as the biggest ever defence project, there was no shortage of firms lining up to clip the ticket.