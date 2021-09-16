In the wake of this morning’s historic AUKUS announcement let us not forget the key role of former defense minister Christopher Pyne in the whole French debacle. (Debacle being appropriately a word of French origin.)
Pyne was actually industry minister in April 2016 when his close ally, PM Malcolm Turnbull, awarded the $50 billion contract for 12 new submarines to the French DCNS group.
Even though he was not yet defence minister or even defence industry minister, the attention-loving Pyne was in the media spotlight touting the contract’s benefits for his home state of South Australia.
On the day, Pyne gloated that the announcement would secure the town of Osborne as the centre of naval ship-building into the future.
“This of course means a continuous naval shipbuilding industry for decades into the future which all first-world countries should aspire to,” Pyne crowed.
You could have been forgiven for thinking that securing jobs, including his own in the next election, was the focus of the huge contract, rather than defense or security considerations.
Indeed, the newly former PM Tony Abbott had reportedly favoured the Japanese bid. However, according to the Guardian’s Paul Karp: “South Australian MPs were concerned if Japan was awarded the contract local shipbuilder ASC would miss out on the chance to build the submarines”.
As luck would have it, Pyne did win his seat at the federal election a few months later. Soon after he fortuitously became minister for defence industry, and then in 2018 he was promoted to full defence minister. Unfortunately, he decided to abandon ship at the 2019 election.
In a shock to everyone, including presumably those ministers who had retired prematurely, the Morrison government won reelection, and subsequently frustration with the French submarine boondoggle has escalated in line with its costs — now estimated at around $90 billion.
A month after the election, Pyne started a new defence industry consulting job, prompting a Senate investigation into a potential breach of ministerial standards. Of course, he was cleared.
One popular politician who is still there relentlessly pursuing the whole French fiasco is Rex Patrick, although being from South Australia he too is often concerned over the whole local job commitment issue.
Indeed, the independent infamously appeared in the Senate chamber last year dressed as a bright red cut-out submarine with the words “save our 700 sub jobs”.
The stunt angered Senate President Scott Ryan who ordered Patrick from the chamber immediately, stating “you’re embarrassing yourself”.
By April this year Senator Patrick was urging Defence to consider dumping the whole French contract, stating it was like a bad marriage and “it’s obvious that divorce should now be discussed, particularly before any children are conceived”.
In the first minutes after AUKUS was announced, Senator Patrick seemed to raise concerns about nuclear submarines. But at least the man is a former Navy submariner, which is more than anybody else involved in this can boast.
Certainly not former Health Department secretary Jane Halton, who only two months ago was appointed to the local board of Naval Group Australia to help the French parent company navigate its fraying relationship with the federal government.
At least she still has her Crown Casino board gig, as that company is not completely sunk yet.
I wish France was still part of this franchise…. for namesake.
Sadly the entire political system is broken. We need some new options with less parasitical politicians. Surely there are some Australians who care about this wonderful country, who would vote for the common good rather than what we have now, where personal gain, advancement is the most common motivation.
The problem is the voting. Where there is voting there are elections, and where there are elections there are parties, and parties exist for themselves and to be corrupted by those who fund them. The elected members are described as representatives of their constituencies, but this is a lie. They represent first their party or some faction of it, then their paymasters, after that themselves, and their constituency last.
The only reliable way for the Australian public to be represented is to select all members of Parliament by a random ballot of the adult population, repeated at regular intervals to renew the representation. There would still need to be elections for the leader(s) of the executive government, but it would have to get all its legislation through a genuinely representative Parliament. That should stop most of the idiocy and corruption.
Since that will almost certainly never happen the best realistic hope is for the election of more decent independents, such as the ‘Voice of…’ candidates appearing in some places.
You could always try THE NEW LIBERALS – a move back to some of the principles the current illiberal party has left behind on its way to becoming the party of self interest. They must be doing something right over at the New Libs, because they have scared ScoMo and his little band of incompetents into emergency changes with a retrospective effect such as we have never seen since Howard was Treasurer.
Now there’s a blast from the past, Twistopher Lapdog Pyne. Just the name brings back happy memories of the threesome meeting to discuss how to get rid of speaker Peter Slipper. There was Mal Brough, Julie Bishop and Pyne all agog with James Ashby having a coffee in a cafe.
Jane Halton?? And the word sunk?
The derided by some, ancient files, coughed up a little treasure involving on water matter and Halton, so I guess he was the right person for the lucrative appointment after her Watch tower fiasco
An inquiry by the Australian senate last March disclosed that the Australian navy had extensive prior knowledge that the Siev-X was in a perilous state.
In other words, the people on board could have been saved. In April, Rear Admiral Geoffrey Smith, commander of the navy’s “border protection” department, testified three times under oath that he knew nothing about the boat until it had sunk.
Jane Halton, a special adviser to the prime minister on asylum-seekers, made the same denial.
she was the right person….heaven forbid it’s a he
Parties are the problem, especially old parties. Having been around for a while the two major parties have got their corruption processes well oiled and ticking along just fine. To the point where they can pretty well ignore anything that might be good for the country as a whole. We need to limit a parties existance to say, 30 years, and limit the membership of new parties to exclude anyone elected to parliament from a discontinued party. Professional politicians who have only ever worked for partisan think thanks, unions etc are also a problem. Not sure how to fix that.