Having a good pandemic Crikey has long kept watch on the big winners of the COVID-19 era. One of the biggest is the big international consulting firms that have made billions off the government's unprecedented recovery spending.

In April we reported that Accenture was one of the companies behind the federal government's botched vaccine rollout. It got $8 million to be the "lead data partner" tracking the vaccine. But that's just a drop in the ocean compared with what it is now set to receive to manage the government's digital border passes that will allow overseas Australians to return home. As The Sydney Morning Herald reported this week, it could land Accenture a nice $75 million payday. Hopefully we'll have more to show for it than an infographic.

A total Karen Monday was a day ending in Y, so the chances were good that the government would be pushing for greater counter-terrorism powers. In a speech to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews called for greater power for security agencies to "impose tailored supervisory conditions specific to the risk posed by the terrorist offender if released into the community, where the court is not satisfied that continuing detention is appropriate to prevent that risk". After 22 such laws since 2014, we're sure this is the one that will get the job done.