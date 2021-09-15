The virus is now among the Australian population in ways we have not experienced before. Once Delta has established undetected community transmission, it is nigh on impossible to stop it if vaccination coverage is low, no matter how early you catch it.

Australia's reopening has become contentious. The four-phase pathway out is vague, and debates have ignited on the right time to do it.

Infections and their effect on hospitalisations and mutations need to be a focus as we reopen slowly and steadily, with restrictions eased accordingly. My modelling shows we are on track to live with the virus but control the disease from the first quarter of 2022.