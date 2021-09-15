Tuesday was a special day. It’s not every day we find out house prices rose by $157,000 over the past year. But on Tuesday, when the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released its Residential Property Price Index, the sheer scale of Australian house price growth was made evident. Average capital city dwelling prices rose a whopping 16.8%. That’s not quite cryptocurrency levels of return, but it’s close.

In the pandemic, we have learned a lot about what drives property prices. Old arguments about migration causing property price rises need to be shelved -- or at least very much nuanced. Because the single biggest moving part in the past 18 months has been interest rates. Official interest rates fell to basically zero, and mortgage interest rates followed them down.

As the next graph shows, that lit a fire under house prices in every capital city. Darwin to Hobart, no city has been left behind.