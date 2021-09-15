A narrow night. Seven just pipped Nine in total people and the main channels. The Block -- 1.17 million nationally -- beat SAS Australia on Seven with 977,000. The Masked Singer’s reveal on Ten averaged 919,000, and the lead-up (performance) 800,000. So unlike Monday night’s first night fall for the reveal, viewers realised what it's all about and tuned in from other channels (or their phones).

Seven had a metro share of 29.9% in total people; Nine’s was 21.4%. Seven’s main channel share was 21.7%; Nine’s 21.4%. The Block and The Masked Singer shared the key demos; SAS Australia was nowhere near as popular in demos -- like 25 to 54s.

Tonight it's SAS Australia against The Block and Hard Quiz on the ABC.