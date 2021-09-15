Grading criteria
A: All the requirements for the subject have been met to a highly satisfactory degree
B: Subject requirements have been met satisfactorily
C: The student is performing to a competent degree but has areas for improvement
D: The subject requirements have not been met fully
F: Subject requirements have not been met at all.
Name: Gladys Berejiklian
|Subject
|Comment
|Grade
|Lockdowns
|Gladys’ strong results in 2020 have, sadly, failed to carry through into this year. Her focus and commitment have been found wanting and she has been easily distracted. A major disappointment, especially given her propensity to lecture others.
|D
|Quarantine
|An uneven performance has seen a number of missed opportunities for Gladys, not helped by a sense of complacency on her part. More application needed.
|C
|Vaccinations
|Gladys has performed well here in difficult circumstances and handled the step-up in class requirements in 2021 appropriately.
|A
|Economics
|Gladys has shown a good understanding of fiscal policy and, surprisingly, has excelled in her new elective of Keynesianism, though her excuses for not handing in some assignments have been feeble. May need to reread The Wealth of Nations, especially the bits about business conspiring against society.
|B
|Leadership
|As senior prefect, Gladys appeared to prefer popularity over showing the kind of leadership the school requires. Appears to have now learnt her lesson but occasionally shows she’d still prefer to be liked rather than do the right thing.
|C
|Conduct
|Sadly Gladys’ overall conduct has been below the standard we expect of anyone in a leadership role among our students. She clearly needs to make better judgments about whom she chooses to associate with and ensure their behaviour does not influence her own.
|D
Overall Grade: C
Vaccinations – A, however we strongly suspect a lot of the work was done by her daddy.
Whingeing – A.
Really a C? Dan gets a B and you give bin chicken, who is, in partnership with scovid, responsible for the situation now a C? What are you smoking and where do I get it?
Don’t know what you’ve been reading, but it wasn’t Crikey. Dand Andrews’s rating from BK was C+.
Lockdowns – wouldn’t know a lockdown if it slapped her in the face.
C for quarantine? This is the premier who bragged about saving Australia yet had unvaxxed, unmasked limo drivers ferrying inmates around. Which led to both NSW, and worse, Victoria’s latest lockdowns.
A for Vaccination? Tried to bully other states in to providing their supplies to Sydney, then diverted regional NSW supplies to Sydney, vaxxed private school kids, vaxxed Year 12 students as a priority and then whoops Wilcannia – totally forgot her Indigenous cohort.
Leadership – went for the glossy I saved Australia front cover and is perpetually and petulantly saying NSW is the best at everything. Not a leader’s little toe.
Hoensty/Corruption – you missed this category
Golly Bernard, you’re a generous marker. Ruby Princess plus seeding outbreaks in other states leaked from NSW quarantine – has to be F. And F for the pathetic, pseudo lockdowns. And the only reason she gets a A for vaccinations is because she gets an A+ for interstate thievery. And the less said about blaming interstate colleagues for her own failings, the better.
Bernard you are losing credibility with this bilge for Berjiklian