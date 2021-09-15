Grading criteria

A: All the requirements for the subject have been met to a highly satisfactory degree

B: Subject requirements have been met satisfactorily

C: The student is performing to a competent degree but has areas for improvement

D: The subject requirements have not been met fully

F: Subject requirements have not been met at all.

Name: Gladys Berejiklian

Subject Comment Grade Lockdowns Gladys’ strong results in 2020 have, sadly, failed to carry through into this year. Her focus and commitment have been found wanting and she has been easily distracted. A major disappointment, especially given her propensity to lecture others. D Quarantine An uneven performance has seen a number of missed opportunities for Gladys, not helped by a sense of complacency on her part. More application needed. C Vaccinations Gladys has performed well here in difficult circumstances and handled the step-up in class requirements in 2021 appropriately. A Economics Gladys has shown a good understanding of fiscal policy and, surprisingly, has excelled in her new elective of Keynesianism, though her excuses for not handing in some assignments have been feeble. May need to reread The Wealth of Nations, especially the bits about business conspiring against society. B Leadership As senior prefect, Gladys appeared to prefer popularity over showing the kind of leadership the school requires. Appears to have now learnt her lesson but occasionally shows she’d still prefer to be liked rather than do the right thing. C Conduct Sadly Gladys’ overall conduct has been below the standard we expect of anyone in a leadership role among our students. She clearly needs to make better judgments about whom she chooses to associate with and ensure their behaviour does not influence her own. D

Overall Grade: C

