That Christian Porter thinks it’s appropriate to remain a cabinet minister in the absence of an independent inquiry into much-denied allegations of sexual assault is bad enough, but there can be no doubt he has now spat in the face of any Australian who thinks there should be basic level of transparency and integrity in government.
His declaration of being the beneficiary of an anonymous windfall for his legal costs in his withdrawn legal action against the ABC — where the story revealing allegations of rape by a cabinet minister remains up, intact — is an act of gross contempt for political integrity.
In a way, such arrogant behaviour by this privileged man-child has done us a favour in revealing just how piss weak federal standards of accountability are — standards fit for a tinpot dictatorship rather than a country that feels entitled to lecture others about democracy.
We know that politics in Australia is pervaded by soft corruption. We know that powerful corporate interests and super-rich individuals buy decisions and policies at the state and federal levels. Major areas of public policy in Australia are controlled by industries that buy outcomes and the politicians that create them: climate and energy policy, financial regulation, gambling regulation, property development.
The difference between the states and the Commonwealth is that most states have some measure of protection against blatant corruption. Most have better political donation disclosure laws. All have some form of genuine anti-corruption commission. Some like NSW and Queensland have meeting disclosure laws. NSW has banned property developers from donating to politicians and taken local government out of the property development approval process in Sydney.
But under the federal Coalition, not merely do the egregious faults of the Commonwealth’s few accountability and transparency laws go unremedied, we’re going backwards on transparency: freedom of information laws are ignored and treated with contempt, vast swathes of donor money are increasingly undisclosed, journalists and whistleblowers are prosecuted and harassed by police, and the government resists providing even basic information about the destination of tens of billions of dollars handed to the business sector.
And of course there remains no Commonwealth anti-corruption body — it’s now more than 1000 days since Porter and Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced they’d create one — even as the scandals and rorts pile up in the most corrupt government in federal history.
Now Porter sums the whole debacle up by treating us with utter contempt in relation to his parliamentary requirements for disclosure of interests. To whom does Porter, who remains a cabinet minister, owe a large debt? A media owner who would benefit from changes to media regulation? A fossil fuel company anxious to prevent climate action? A representative of the Chinese government eager to have ears inside cabinet? Organised crime?
And what do they want for their money? And when will they call in the debt? No one knows. Even Porter claims not to.
What a shabby banana republic the Commonwealth of Australia is.
Once again we hear the argument that a politician’s actions are in compliance with requirements for accountability.
Is anyone fooled by politicians complying with requirements written (and policed) by politicians, for politicians?
How can voters be convinced that ethical behaviour – honesty – is a cornerstone of a parliamentary process?
Without it, parliament is a raucous gabfest where the loudest wins.
Malcolm Turnbull likens it to Porter receiving a bag of cash and not declaring it
He’s a security risk now. If he can’t explain his massive growth in wealth via the trust, his clearance should be removed ASAP.
He’s a pollie. They don’t get cleared. If that had to happen it’d be a tsunami of change!
So is there a possibility that the Chinese or Russian governments are funding Porter?
Probably someone like Trump that would be more applicable
More likely Stokes – for services rendered, past & future.
Yes, that’s credible. My guess is that if Porter really had no idea where the cash came from he would have had more doubts about taking it. It’s much more likely he knows it came from mates like Stokes so he is confident no subsequent revelation will expose the more outrageous, unacceptable or criminal sources.
For all Porter knows the trust donation could be from Jeff Allen (‘Pimp’ by RSD), the bloke who advocates sexism & violence towards women. His visa was revoked by Dutton when he visited Australia in 2016.
It would be prudent of Porter to decline the donation as an unknown source could prove to be an embarrassment. It would be an effective way to set him up & totally trash his political career.
Well that’s my point – if he really does not know the source he must be aware it could be anybody or anything. The fact he has the confidence to say he say he took the cash makes it likely he does have a pretty good idea of its real source, despite saying otherwise. His personal standards are a total disgrace and he is not fit for public office but if he really does not have any idea who gave the money he also has the intelligence of an amoeba.
When there is no disclosure, the answer of course has to be yes. By definition.
You ask”How low can they go?” Go to the new SBS doco on Julia Gillard and watch it all the way through. I would suggest that may help answer your question, especially the multi-layered heap of odure that constitutes “they”.
I suggest it needs to be watched in several sittings. I found it too difficult to continue watching after about 45 minutes. I was out of Australia during 2010-13 and missed some of the worst of the behaviour – which is revealed in all its horror in this documentary.
And you’re right – it does answer the question of the depths that can be plumbed. Bottomless!
Even the thoroughly toughened, unflappable Laura Tingle said that she had to keep ‘pausing’ viewing her advance copy to calm down – and she lived the reality of it, daily.
I thought I may be able to handle watching 45 minutes of it but didn’t even get to starting gate. I will watch it in very small bites. Extraordinary gutter performance by thugs and bullies that many Australians clearly recall. There was a Rhodes Scholar in there somewhere! I do wonder which school some of them went to. Money poorly spent by some parents and grandparents.
On the contrary, not poorly spent at all – as far as I can tell the whole point of an expensive private education is to produce arrogant super-confident well-connected sociopaths.
I went to one of those sort of schools, and I think you are giving them too much credit for producing ‘arrogant super-confident well-connected sociopaths’.
My experience says school falls third after parents (who they are – background, money, role, their attitudes, extent of family privilege expected) and then second: social context (who they mix with, social expectations of being the right sort of person and a deformed Australian version of class privilege).
Yes, it was quite harrowing to watch – I did so last night. I had forgotten some of the more execrable moments – like Howard Sattler and the ABC’s “comedy show”. And all the liberal men talking over the women on Q&A, which the women in the audience watched shaking their heads. The LNP should be grateful that women just want equality and not revenge!
There is no moral high ground for this sad excuse of a Government ( I say Government with tongue in cheek)
They put up a front of gaving Christian values when they try to hide there dishonesty, corruption, under handed dealings, immoral activities, lies and deceit.
This Government has no credibility, no fundemental belief in being honest along with total disregard for the high office of Government.
No other Party in power has ever done what this sad excuse of fools has done to the image of Politics, it has destroyed the credibility of Goveenment!
High ground? Never out of the swamp since 2013.