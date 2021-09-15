You know that something is pretty much a done deal when news reports announce it, and then add: "But there is concern that..." There is concern that abolishing taxes on the rich/killing all the bees/annexing the Sudatenland may etc etc etc.

Thus it is with vaccine certificates, workplace compulsion, passports, the whole deal. They were vaguely talked about for a while. Now suddenly, all at once, they're here, and as pretty much a done deal. The "concern that" routine is pretty much a fig leaf to cover the conversion of our ostensibly democratic system into an openly administrative one.

With parliaments having been through periods of suspension, and all-encompassing rule by regulation laws rolled out, the way has been prepared for a sweeping transformation of life, without much debate at all.