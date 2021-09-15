Christian Porter has just thrown a bomb under the government. By taking an undisclosed amount of money from a secret benefactor, he risks undermining some of the most basic principles of democracy: disclosing your financial interests.

The public is unlikely to accept that a sitting politician should be able to receive a bag of unmarked bills from an anonymous donor. Who's to say the money isn’t coming from a foreign government?

It also puts the prime minister in a bind -- is he really going to stand by while this happens?