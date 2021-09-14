Once again a TV network has proven to be not very clever (dumb would be a better word) by returning a flagship "reality" program up against a returning newer flagship reality program, against a flagship reality program already in full series.

And so it was last night when Ten brought back The Masked Singer (874,000 for the performances, 760,000 for the reveal). A bad look -- 13% of the audience didn’t want to see who the revealed performer was.

It was beaten by Four Corners on the ABC with 943,000 national viewers who watched a solid exposé of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and before that Australian Story with 944,000 and 7.30 with 977,000.