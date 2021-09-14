Australia and India have never been closer.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton were in New Delhi at the weekend at a historic meeting with their Indian counterparts, hoping to expand trade and military ties. After a decade of unsuccessful negotiations, a free trade agreement (FTA) could be imminent. Just last week, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a lecture at the Australian National University that there was a “tailwind” behind negotiations for an FTA.

But as the Morrison government continues to deepen its ties with India, Narendra Modi’s far-right Hindu nationalist government has received worldwide condemnation for the erosion of democracy and human rights, and systemic discrimination against Muslims.