Grading criteria
A: All the requirements for the subject have been met to a highly satisfactory degree
B: Subject requirements have been met satisfactorily
C: The student is performing to a competent degree but has areas for improvement
D: The subject requirements have not been met fully
F: Subject requirements have not been met at all
Name: Daniel Andrews
|Subject
|Comment
|Grade
|Lockdowns
|Dan clearly enjoys this subject and puts considerable effort in. Will be in the running for subject prize at the end of the year.
|A
|Quarantine
|We’ve seen an improvement from Dan this year, though it could hardly be worse than 2020. He has shown initiative to address some of his earlier failings, but must keep up the effort.
|C
|Vaccinations
|In a disrupted and poorly resourced course, Dan has performed creditably and done everything expected of him, with few complaints.
|B+
|Economics
|Good effort by Dan here and he has certainly met all that has been asked of him, though like some other members of the class, he occasionally seems to demand others help him.
|B
|Leadership
|While sometimes associating with some of the more poorly behaved members of the student body, Dan has led well and been a competent prefect. Appears to have a strong following among a number of students, to the point of cult-like intensity; Dan would be best advised not to let this go to his head.
|B
|Conduct
|After an extended period off sick this year, Dan has returned to school with energy and enthusiasm. The occasional clash with the school captain could be avoided by both students; claims of “he started it” are unbecoming from members of the school body in leadership positions. Dan should avoid spending time near casinos.
|C+
Overall Grade: C+
