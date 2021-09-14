Craig Kelly continues to spam Australians with his unwanted texts. Last week he unleashed a new and more offensive one linked to out-of-context “vaccine adverse events” data from the Therapeutic Goods Administration, plainly designed to undermine public confidence in vaccines.
Kelly also changed his phone number after Crikey published it and encouraged people to politely tell him what they thought of his spamming them.
As a number of outlets have explained, if Kelly was anyone else he could be prosecuted for spamming people, but he is able to exploit a loophole in the Spam Act 2003. Under clause 3 of schedule 1 of the act, texts sent by a “registered political party” automatically become a “designated commercial electronic message”, which are allowed under the act.
Removing that exemption would be straightforward. It needs this simple piece of legislation to be passed:
Schedule 1 Amendment of the Spam Act 2003
Part 1 – amendment relating to designated commercial electronic messages
1 Subclause 3a of Schedule 1
Omit “(ii) a registered political party;”
Indeed, Craig Kelly’s party promised to do exactly that at the last election — when it mass-spammed voters as well. “United Australia Party will ban unsolicited political text messages which Labor & Liberal have allowed,” Clive Palmer promised in one of his spam texts in 2019.
Crikey says it’s time for Clive Palmer to live up to his commitment and demand Craig Kelly introduce an amendment removing registered political parties from the spam loophole when Parliament returns. And we encourage Crikey readers to text Kelly at his new number politely encouraging him to do so. Perhaps with the following message:
Dear Mr Kelly:
In addition to ceasing to send your unsolicited and offensive spam texts to my phone, would you please comply with your adopted party’s 2019 election commitment and introduce a bill to remove “a registered political party” from the Spam Act exemptions in subclause 3a of schedule 1 of that act, and publicly campaign against the exemption in the lead-up to the next election if it does not pass.
Kelly’s new number is 0429 493 241. Remember — please be polite. Who knows, perhaps Kelly will see the light and understand how annoying it is to be spammed by people wanting political support, and decide that politicians should be subjected to the same rules as everyone else.
I would like to spam and egg this guy how dare he be such an arrogant spammer . Does not spam come feom a pig .
Thanks Bernard. Got 3 last week and my wife one. I will politely but firmly text Mr Kelly every time you manage to publish his number. Hopefully he’ll work out its not worth the effort before too long. Does anyone have Clive Palmers number as a co-conspirator in the SPAMathon…..
Great comment
Hi Bernard, I agree re: the spam, but how is texting a page from a government website offensive? We need transparency to work our way out of the Covid crisis. Treating Australians as adults and giving them full information will lead to more trust in the vaccine rollout not less. This is not misleading or out of context. It is the truth. Australians deserve it.
Best wishes, Kimberley
Kimberley, it was not simply texting a page from a government website. It was a deliberate distortion of the original document.
I’ve looked up the website … word for word from it … not a distortion at all.
Misinterpretation! Kelly is unable to understand the meaning of the document
He didn’t txt a page from a government website, but to a UAP website sporting the TGA logo and decontextualised screen shots of a PDF report. This is not “truth” by any measure.
it was taken from the government website! Not decontextualised at all!
The TGA themselves have said that the data was taken out of context –
In a statement the TGA said the information was from their publicly available database of adverse event notifications.
“Reporting of an adverse event does not mean that the vaccine caused the event,” a spokeswoman said.
“Information on the database cannot be used to evaluate whether a medicine or vaccine is safe.”
The spokeswoman said she was aware of false information being shared based on the database.
“The TGA is aware that false claims are circulating based on misinterpretation of adverse event information published on the (database) and in similar databases made available by regulators in other countries,” she said.
“We encourage people to rely on credible information sources when making decisions about vaccination.”
So the TGA is saying their own website is not a credible information source on adverse events?
Please consult a dictionary at your earliest convenience.
It was a misrepresentation of the data – either intentionally/”mischievously(?)”; or reflecting seriously flawed powers of comprehension.
Bernard, I ran this argument with my local MP and he says political messages cannot be banned because the High Court has held there is an implied right to political communication under the constitution. Is that just convenient cover?
I’m still waiting to hear from my local MP after complaining of Kelly’s spam messages to my and my partner’s phones. That would be a Liberal MP of course so I won’t be holding my breath for a response.
My replies to Mr Kelly, either to his email or his mobile, inform him that for every spam message I make a donation to his political opponents. I suggest others do likewise