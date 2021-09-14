They don't make politicians like they used to.

That might be the lament of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church which has consistently led opposition to voluntary assisted dying (VAD) laws. This week it confronts the likelihood that Queensland will pass VAD legislation, the fifth Australian state to do so.

The rot set in in 2017 when the Andrews government in Victoria passed the first legislation since the Northern Territory passed laws in 1995. The NT's laws were quashed soon afterwards when the Howard government passed a bill overriding the territory's rights.