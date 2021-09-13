It’s not every Sunday night two TV networks end high-profile programs at the same time -- The Voice on Seven and Australian Survivor on Ten. The Voice won and won easily. The winner’s announcement averaged 2.02 million nationally -- 1.38 million in the metros and 639,000 in the regions. The lead-up averaged 1.89 million -- 1.29 million in the metros and 605,000 in the regions.

That easily beat Ten’s Australian Survivor -- 1.16 million for the winner's announcement and 978,000 for the lead-up. It was also beaten by a Sunday reveal on The Block with 1.3 million, which says it all about Survivor’s limited appeal these days.

Nine’s 6pm News with 1.7 million national viewers beat Seven’s news on 1.67 million because the last of the four NRL finals was the lead-up (835,000 nationally).