Like most everything else in the pandemic, perspectives on the performance of the media depend pretty much entirely on one's partisanship or ideology.

"The media gave Daniel Andrews a hard time but let Gladys Berejiklian off lightly" is a widespread complaint on social media. Others complain that both premiers haven't been held to account for destroying so many jobs in the name of an hysterical overreaction to a virus no worse than the flu.

Some of that boils down to people's desire to see journalists remorselessly attacking politicians they dislike, rather than trying to hold them to account, which is a very different thing. But it's mostly driven by where you sit on the political spectrum.