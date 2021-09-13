The decision by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to limit hers and other ministers' appearances at the 11am presser is bad for journalists. But it could turn out to be good for journalism.

It challenges the privileges of the craft: the right of the journalistic cat to look at the king, er, premier -- and ask the questions, hard and otherwise.

Breaking out of the daily news cycle dictated by rolling state government-controlled press conferences offers an opportunity to break the restraints of access journalism that has led Australia’s media to miss so many of the big stories of disease and pandemic inequity.