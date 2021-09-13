Who’s the best person to keep an eye on the financial regulators charged with monitoring the biggest and most powerful companies in Australia?
The obvious answer would be a fiercely independent person with no history of being paid millions by the very companies the regulators are supposed to scrutinise.
But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg thinks otherwise. He has appointed a man synonymous with the excesses of the financial sector, former Macquarie Group CEO Nicholas Moore, who helped turn Macquarie Bank into the millionaire’s factory it’s known as today.
