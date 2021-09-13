Despite the first freedoms being granted to vaccinated Australians in just days, Australia’s digital vaccination certificate system has significant flaws.

As of Monday, NSW residents who have received both their COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allowed to gather outdoors for recreation with up to five people.

Enforcing this requires some ability to verify whether people have in fact received their vaccines. But so far, the federal government’s current system is exposed to simple frauds while also posing problems for those who have received their shots.