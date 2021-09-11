The Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) established a station in Santiago, Chile in 1971 at the request of the CIA, who were working to destabilise Salvador Allende’s socialist government ahead of the country’s military coup, newly declassified documents reveal.

Limited information about the presence of Australian agents in Chile, and their role creating the conditions for General Augusto Pinochet’s military coup in 1973, have been in the public domain for decades.

But documents released today by the National Security Archive, a US-based research centre, provide the first official acknowledgement of ASIS’ role in Chile, and shed further light on former prime minister Gough Whitlam’s decision to close down the operation.