(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Death concentrates the mind. So, perhaps, does the idea of freedom.

A volley of surveys released in the past 24 hours shows vaccine hesitancy has lessened in Australia as the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has grown, along with the lure of freedom promoted by the Morrison and Berejiklian governments in particular.

The open question is: will the promise of freedom day work?