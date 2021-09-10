Death concentrates the mind. So, perhaps, does the idea of freedom.
A volley of surveys released in the past 24 hours shows vaccine hesitancy has lessened in Australia as the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has grown, along with the lure of freedom promoted by the Morrison and Berejiklian governments in particular.
The open question is: will the promise of freedom day work?
