A freedom of information request has revealed what we knew in our hearts all along: we are where we are with COVID-19 right now because of a shambolic political turn of events.

In June 2020 Pfizer offered to meet the Morrison government about supplying its cutting-edge mRNA vaccine to Australia. It said it was “able to make senior members of Pfizer’s global leadership team available for this discussion, particularly if the minister and/or departmental leadership can be involved”.

We now know that the minister declined to meet Pfizer’s top brass and while mid-level officials haggled over a confidentiality agreement, the United States and United Kingdom cut deals with it.