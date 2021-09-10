A GP in Sydney’s south-west who asked to stay anonymous tells Crikey how vaccine misinformation is leading to threatening letters and demands for exemptions from patients.

This has been the most challenging time that I’ve ever seen as a GP. We’re having debates daily with people about vaccinations and our patience is wearing thin. I’ve never encountered this; where I work generally has an extremely high vaccination rate.

We’ve started getting emails and letters written in threatening tones from patients, a lot of whom are CC’ing MP Craig Kelly and using his arguments. They’re wanting us to give them exemptions, either for the COVID-19 vaccination or so they don’t have to wear a mask when they’re clearly not eligible.