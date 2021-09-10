NRL v AFL -- the kickback kings will win the viewers tonight and tomorrow quite easily. So will Kochie’s mob overcome the roughnuts from western Melbourne, and can the suave pussies of Geelong outweigh the kids from the MCG? Port and Melbourne to meet in Perth?

In NRL, its the minor premiers in Melbourne Storm v Tom Trbojevic and the rest of Manly’s Sea Eagles. The other big game is the Penrith pussies (aka Panthers) and Nathan Cleary against Souths and the oldest coach in Wayne Bennett. The NRL finals are a competition in three -- Storm, Penrith and Eagles. The rest won’t get a look-in.

Elsewhere, the wobblies play the Boks on Sunday, The Voice grand final is on Seven, and can Nine wring even more peerless acting out of the cast of The Block?