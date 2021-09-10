A varied panel joined Crikey Editor-in-chief Peter Fray for "Is the right side winning?", a Crikey Talks event for subscribers looking at the recent growth of far-right extremism. Fray was joined by Terrorism Studies Lecturer at Macquarie University Lise Waldek, Tom Ravlic, a journalist who has written extensively about the far right, and Jeff Schoep, former leader of the National Socialist Movement (NSM) and the self-described highest ranking neo-Nazi to ever walk away from the movement.

They discussed the influence of COVID-19, the specific and complicated paths in and out of extremism, and the role of the media.

The role of the media

A major topic for the panel was the tension between the need for the media to expose extremist groups and the risk of glorifying them.