There is no dirt in heaven! A Shaker saying

There were probably more striking views of the second plane going into the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001, but Australians of a political bent got the most spectacular, and simulacral: the report of the first plane hit interrupted Channel Nine's screening of The West Wing. Fantasy president Jed Bartlet had probably just won some political stoush by being more liberal than anyone expected him to be, when the lush colours of TV yielded to the flat affect of video, and the black smoke pluming from the North Tower.