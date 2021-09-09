When it comes to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and religion, look no further than the United States, where white evangelical Christians are the most opposed, by a long way: 24% were classified as vaccine refusers in a recent US poll — twice the rate of the secular population.

In Australia the role of religion has not been so clear. But now there is an organised backlash from conservative Christians in the form of a national petition called The Ezekiel Declaration. Started by three Baptist church ministers from Queensland, the declaration calls on the federal government to halt plans for a vaccine passport.

The Baptist minister and social justice campaigner Reverend Tim Costello fears that The Ezekiel Declaration is "sowing seeds of vaccine hesitancy" which would "likely see Australia never reach the 80% vaccination figure set by the prime minister".