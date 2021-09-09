Government leaders have in recent weeks changed their tune: poor mental health is now a major focus and one of the main reasons we must now rush to reopen the nation. The Prime Minister has put it more bluntly, characterising it as “time to come out of the cave”.

But what was the reason we were in the cave, or under the doona, in the first place? The answer: fear. Fear of an overwhelming health crisis. Fear of the plague. Fear of premature or avoidable deaths.

Australia, largely through geographic advantage, physical isolation and early decisions to shut at least some of our external borders, avoided the health crisis and very significant loss of life that ravaged parts of Europe and North America. That health disaster has created much additional mental anguish in those countries.