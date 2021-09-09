Remember the narrative Scott Morrison's office and the Press Gallery journalists they briefed were running for a long time, that Morrison was slowly moving towards a net zero commitment by 2050?

We haven't heard much of that since Barnaby Joyce returned to lead the Nats -- appropriately, since it was always a fake story to provide cover while the government promoted the interests of its fossil fuel donors via a "gas-led recovery" and shovelling taxpayer money to fossil fuel companies for carbon capture and storage.

It turns out that not only is Morrison not adopting even the wholly inadequate 2050 target, but he can't even abide mention of the Paris Agreement temperature target, to keep the global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees, and preferably to 1.5 degrees. His negotiators demanded that mention of the temperature targets not be included in the trade deal with the UK -- though mention of the Paris Agreement will be included, at the insistence of the British, despite the objections of the Morrison government.